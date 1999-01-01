ES / EN
Corduroy Cool Barbie Doll (Blue)
SKU: 24658
Item Type Doll
Classification Play line
Release Date 1999
From 3 years
Batteries No batteries required
Manufacturer Barbie MATTEL
ID BarbiePedia 12952
Barbie® is always in fashion!

With a complete outfit, Barbie is ready to go!

Ideal for day or night, so that Barbie is always ideal to live all the stories that the girl can imagine.

Includes Barbie® doll, clothes and shoes. Sold separately and subject to availability.

The Dolls cannot stand on their own. The colors and decoration of the toy may be different from those shown.

Attributes and characteristics

Body:

Proportions Regular

Head:

Clothes:

Accessories:

